See Andrew Barth Feldman & the Cast of Dear Evan Hansen Celebrate Three Years on Broadway

Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Dec 5, 2019
The Broadway company of "Dear Evan Hansen"
(Photos: Emilio Madrid-Kuser for Broadway.com)

Though Dear Evan Hansen typically has audience members reaching for their tissues by the show's emotional finale, the Broadway company of the show had a reason to smile big on December 4. The Tony-winning musical celebrated three years on the Great White Way. The company gathered together to mark the milestone with cake and ice cream. Star and vlogger Andrew Barth Feldman, Evan alternate Zachary Noah Piser, Alex Boniello and the entire cast snapped some sweet photos from the big day. Take a look at the shots, and experience Dear Evan Hansen for yourself at the Music Box Theatre.

Congrats to the cast of Dear Evan Hansen on three wonderful years on Broadway!
The cold can't stop Dear Evan Hansen stars Jessica Phillips and Alex Boniello from enjoying a frozen treat to celebrate their show's milestone.
Dear Evan Hansen stars Andrew Barth Feldman and Zachary Noah Piser are all smiles.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
