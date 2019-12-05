Monsoon Wedding Musical Sets 2020 U.K. Debut at Leeds Playhouse & London's Roundhouse

Following a 2017 run at Berkeley Repertory Theatre, the new musical Monsoon Wedding, based on Mira Nair's 2001 film, has scheduled a pair of U.K.-premiere stagings set to run next summer. The musical will first appear at Leeds Playhouse from June 22 through July 11, 2020 ahead of an engagement at London's Roundhouse from July 17 through August 29.

Stephen Whitson and film director Nair are at the helm of the new musical, which features a book co-written by Arpita Mukherjee and the film's screenwriter Sabrina Dhawan, with music by Vishal Bhardwaj and lyrics by Masi Asare and two-time Tony nominee Susan Birkenhead. The show was previously rumored to move to Broadway.

Monsoon Wedding is set in Delhi, where preparations are underway for a lavish, nonstop, four-day celebration to mark the arranged marriage of Aditi and Hemant. Aditi is the only daughter of an upper middle-class family in India. She is about to meet her groom, an Indian-American from New Jersey. It should be the perfect wedding, but the bride is having an affair, her father is in financial trouble and as members of the family descend from around the world, dark family secrets surface.

The production will feature orchestrations by Jamshied Sharfiri and movement direction by Scott Graham. Casting will be announced at a later date; till then, look back at the Berkeley Rep production below.