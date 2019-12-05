Sponsored
Broadway's Mean Girls Stars Reinvent Film Sequence with a Performance of 'Jingle Bell Rock' in Rockefeller Center

by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 5, 2019
Reneé Rapp, Krystina Alabado, Tina Fey, Erika Henningsen & Becca Petersen
(Photo provided by Boneau/Bryan-Brown)

The multi-talented actresses at the center of the Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls took to the heart of New York City on December 4 to help celebrate the lighting of the legendary Rockefeller Center Christmas tree. The stars took to the stage to reinvent an iconic moment in the Mean Girls film where the lead characters sing Bobby Helms' classic holiday tune "Jingle Bell Rock." Watch Tina Fey introduce Reneé Rapp, Krystina Alabado, Erika Henningsen, Becca Petersen and Tony nominee Jennifer Simard, then watch the actresses sing out in the video below.

Mean Girls

Tina Fey’s fetch movie is, like, now on Broadway.
