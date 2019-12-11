Catherine Brunell Joins Mean Girls, Replaces Company-Bound Jennifer Simard

The Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls welcomes stage alum Catherine Brunell to the production on December 11. She takes over the roles of Mrs. Heron/Ms. Norbury/Mrs. George from Tony nominee Jennifer Simard, who took her final bow at the August Wilson Theatre on December 8 in advance of playing Sarah in the upcoming revival of Company.

Brunell has previously appeared on Broadway in Something Rotten!, Elf, A Tale of Two Cities, Mary Poppins, Big River, Thoroughly Modern Millie and Les Misérables. Her screen credits include The Sound of Music Live! and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt.

Brunell joins a principal cast led by Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Sarkisian, Grey Henson as Damian Hubbard, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

With a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, Mean Girls features direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw and musical direction by Mary-Mitchell Campbell.