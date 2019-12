Betrayal is scheduled to end its run at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on December 8, but the cast had a reason to celebrate on December 5. Tom Hiddleston joined the ranks of Broadway luminaries who adorn the walls at Sardi's in New York City. His co-stars Zawe Ashton and Eddie Arnold stepped out to support his honor. Take a look at the photos from the occasion, and try to catch their moving performances in Betrayal during its final weekend on the boards.

Betrayal star Tom Hiddleston is all smiles with his Sardi's portrait.