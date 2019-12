Tony winner Alice Ripley and the cast of Out of the Box Theatrics' production of Baby were in for a treat on December 5. The charming musical officially begins performances on December 6, and Baby's Tony-nominated composer David Shire and lyricist Richard Maltby Jr. enjoyed the final dress rehearsal. The duo posed for photos with Ripley, Liz Flemming, director and choreographer Ethan Paulini and the entire company. Baby takes place at a loft in Manhattan through December 14.

Tony winner and Baby star Alice Ripley with Baby songwriters David Shire and Richard Maltby Jr.