Shoba Narayan Joins Wicked as Nessarose

Talented stage alum Shoba Narayan steps into the hit Broadway musical Wicked in the role of Nessarose beginning on December 16. Narayan succeeds Gizel Jiménez, who played her final performance in the long-running production at the Gershwin Theatre on December 15.

Narayan was previously seen on Broadway in the ensemble of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. She also appeared as Eliza in the national touring production of Hamilton. Her screen credits include Gossip Girl, Quantico, Halal in the Family and Growing Up Smith.

Narayan joins a current Wicked cast that includes Hannah Corneau as Elphaba, Ginna Claire Mason as Glinda, Jake Boyd as Fiyero, Riley Costello as Boq, Jamie Jackson as Doctor Dillamond, Michael McCormick as The Wizard and Nancy Opel as Madame Morrible.

As previously announced, Alexandra Billings will take over as Madame Morrible beginning on January 20, 2020.

Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello, choreography by Wayne Cilento and music direction by Stephen Oremus.