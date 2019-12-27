A Soldier's Play, Starring David Alan Grier, Blair Underwood & Jerry O'Connell, Begins Broadway Run

Charles Fuller's Pulitzer-winning drama A Soldier's Play makes its long-awaited Broadway debut at the American Airlines Theatre beginning on December 27. Tony winner Kenny Leon directs the production of Roundabout Theatre Company, set to officially open on January 21, 2020.

A Soldier's Play is set in 1944 following the death of a black Sergeant on a Louisiana Army base. One tenacious investigator must race against his white leadership to unravel the crime before they unravel him.

The cast is led by three-time Tony nominee David Alan Grier as Sergeant Vernon C. Waters, two-time Golden Globe nominee Blair Underwood as Captain Richard Davenport, Jerry O'Connell as Captain Charles Taylor, Billy Eugene Jones as Private James Wilkie, Nnamdi Asomugha as Private First Class Melvin Peterson, McKinley Belcher III as Private Louis Henson, Rob Demery as Corporal Bernard Cobb, Jared Grimes as Private Tony Smalls, Nate Mann as Lieutenant Byrd, Warner Miller as Corporal Ellis, J. Alphonse Nicholson as Private C.J. Memphis and Lee Aaron Rosen as Captain Wilcox.

The production's design team includes Derek McLane (sets), Dede Ayite (costumes), Allen Lee Hughes (lighting) and Dan Moses Schreier (sound). A Soldier's Play is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 15, 2020.