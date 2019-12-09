Arielle Jacobs, Jason Gotay, Julia Murney & More Join Between the Lines Off-Broadway

Casting has been announced for Between the Lines, a new musical based on the acclaimed novel by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer. Arielle Jacobs will star in the off-Broadway production as Delilah. The show will make its New York premiere at off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theater in 2020. Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun (Newsies) and Lorin Latarro (Waitress) direct and choreograph, respectively, the production, which is set to begin previews on April 21 and open on May 7, 2020.



The cast will also include Jason Gotay (Evita) as Prince Oliver/Edgar, Morgan Siobhan Green (Be More Chill) as Jules/Ondine, Vicki Lewis (Anastasia) as Ms. Winx/Jessamyn/Jacobs/Mrs. Brown/Kyrie, Will Burton (Kiss Me, Kate) as Frump/Ryan, Jerusha Cavazos (The Prom) as Janice/Marina, Pierre Marais (Aladdin) as Martin/Troll/Dad/Delivery Person, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Dr. Ducharme/Rapskullio, Carrie St. Louis (Wicked) as Allie/Princess Seraphima, and Julia Murney (Wicked) as Grace/Queen Maureen.



Jacobs is starring as Princess Jasmine in the Disney juggernaut Aladdin on Broadway. She has previously starred on Broadway in In The Heights as Nina and in Wicked as Nessa. Regionally, she has appeared in Rent and Into the Woods. Jacobs originated the roles of Farhad in Farhad, or the Secret of Being off-Broadway, Gabriella in the national tour of Disney’s High School Musical, Nina in the first national tour of In The Heights and Jasmine in the Australian company of Disney’s Aladdin.



Featuring a book by Timothy Allen McDonald (Roald Dahl's James and the Giant Peach) and a score by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson (Olaf's Frozen Adventure), Between the Lines centers on Delilah (Jacobs), an outsider in a new town and a new school, who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.



The full design will be announced at a later date. The musical made its world premiere at Kansas City Rep in fall of 2017.