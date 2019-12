A starry lineup of performers and presenters toasted honorees Tom Hulce and Diana DiMenna at New York Stage and Film's winter gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom on December 8. Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff, original stars of the Tony-winning musical Spring Awakening (which was produced by Hulce), performed on the big night, which included remarks from Tony nominee Josh Groban and other Broadway luminaries. Take a peek at the photos from the occasion!

Ain't Too Proud stars James Harkness and Saint Aubyn look sharp for the New York Stage & Film Gala.

Ain't Too Proud producer and the evening's honoree Tom Hulce poses with the ladies of the Temptations musical: Taylor Symone Jackson, Candice Marie Woods, Nasia Thomas and Esther Antoine.