Tickets are now on sale for Bess Wohl's Broadway-debut play Grand Horizons, set to arrive at the Helen Hayes Theater on December 23. The production, directed by Leigh Silverman, is scheduled to officially open on January 23, 2020.



The cast of Grand Horizons includes Tony winner Jane Alexander as Nancy, Emmy winner James Cromwell as Bill, Tony winner Priscilla Lopez as Carla, Tony nominee Ashley Park as Jess, Lortel winner Michael Urie as Brian, small-screen star Ben McKenzie as Ben and Maulik Pancholy as Tommy.



Grand Horizons follows Nancy (Alexander) and Bill (Cromwell), who have spent 50 years as husband and wife. But just as they settle comfortably into their new home in the Grand Horizons senior living community, the unthinkable happens: Nancy suddenly wants out. As their two adult sons (McKenzie and Urie) struggle to cope with the shocking news, they are forced to question everything they assumed about the people they thought they knew best.



Grand Horizons is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 1, 2020.