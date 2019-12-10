Chicago Icons Ann Reinking, Bebe Neuwirth and Bianca Marroquín to Judge The Search for Roxie

The celebrity guest judges who will be choosing Broadway's next Roxie Hart in The Search for Roxie have been announced! Broadway stars Bianca Marroquín, Bebe Neuwirth and Ann Reinking, who have all played the role of Roxie in Chicago, will sit on the panel along with casting director Duncan Stewart.

Reinking, who was the first person to replace Gwen Verdon as Roxie Hart in director/choreography Bob Fosse's original 1975 production of Chicago, reprised the role in the current Broadway revival, earning a 1997 Tony Award for her choreography, created in the style of Fosse. Neuwirth, who earned a Tony for playing Velma Kelly opposite Reinking, is the only person to have played Velma, Roxie and Mama Morton in the show. Marroquín played the role of Roxie for over 20 engagements in the Broadway production since 2002, having also played the part in the Mexican and touring productions of Chicago.

The Search for Roxie finalists Kate Gulotta, Emma Pittman and Khalifa White will audition in front of the starry panel in New York City, with the judges' top choice earning the opportunity to make their Broadway debut as Roxie Hart. Stay tuned!