Jennifer Damiano, Michael Zegen & More to Join Duncan Sheik in His New Musical Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice

Casting is complete for Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, a new musical based on the Oscar-nominated 1970 film, set to make its world premiere with off-Broadway's New Group this winter. The previously announced production will begin previews on January 16, 2020 and officially open on February 4 at the Pershing Square Signature Center.

Michael Zegen

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Newly announced cast members include Tony nominee Jennifer Damiano (Next to Normal) as Carol, Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Ted, Joél Pérez (Take Me Out) as Bob and Ana Nogueira (Engagements) as Alice. They join the previously announced Duncan Sheik, who is composing the musical's score and will also appear on stage nightly.

With music/lyrics by Sheik, additional lyrics by Amanda Green and a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice is a bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them.

This production will feature direction by Scott Elliott, choreography by Kelly Devine, music direction by Jason Hart and music coordination by Antoine Silverman, with scenic design by Derek McLane, costume design by Jeff Mahshie, lighting design by Jeff Croiter and sound design by Jessica Paz.

Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 15, 2020.