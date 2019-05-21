Odds & Ends: Duncan Sheik to Appear in His World Premiere Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Musical & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Duncan Sheik to Appear in His World Premiere Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice Musical

Duncan Sheik is taking the stage off-Broadway. The Tony-winning Spring Awakening songwriter who most recently lent his talents to the musical Alice by Heart, will perform live nightly as part of the cast of his latest musical, Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice, based on the Oscar-nominated 1970 film. The tuner will make its world premiere with off-Broadway's The New Group as part of its 2019-2020 season. With music and lyrics by Sheik, a book by Jonathan Marc Sherman (Clive), direction by New Group Artistic Director Scott Elliott and choreography by Tony nominee Kelly Devine (Come From Away), the production will run at the Pershing Square Signature Center in the winter of 2020. Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice is a bittersweet comic take on the sexual revolution in which the suavely conventional lives of two successful young couples, all friends, are both stirred and shaken when they open their minds to the changing attitudes around them. The four title stars will be announced at a later date. For a full look at the New Group's 2019-2020 season, click here.



Clay Aiken, Zach Adkins, Jackie Burns & More Set for Grease at Pittsburgh CLO

A talented group of Broadway vets will take the stage of the Pittsburgh CLO next month for a weeklong production of Grease. Barry Ivan will direct and choreograph the production, with musical direction by James Cunningham, scheduled to run from June 7-16 at the Benedum Center. The company will include American Idol finalist and Broadway alum Clay Aiken (Ruben & Clay's Christmas Show) as Teen Angel, Zach Adkins (Anastasia) as Danny, Kristen Martin (Wicked) as Sandy, Jackie Burns (Wicked) as Rizzo, Damon J. Gillespie (Aladdin, Rise) as Doody and Matt Bogart (Jersey Boys) as Vince Fontaine. The principal cast will also feature Vince Odo as Kenickie, Daniel J. Maldonado as Sonny, Alex Prakken as Roger, Becca Andrews as Marty, Melessie Clark as Jan, Mei Lu Barnum as Frenchy, Andrea Weinzierl as Patty, Jordan DeLeon as Eugene, Hannah Kohn as Cha-Cha and Ruth Gotschall as Miss Lynch.



Jonathan Tolins & Robert Cary Writing ZZ Top Jukebox Musical for Vegas

A pair of stage scribes are lending their talent to the Vegas stage. Jonathan Tolins (Buyer & Cellar) and Robert Cary (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical) have signed on to pen a Las Vegas sitdown jukebox musical featuring the tunes of the rock band ZZ Top, according to Variety. Band members Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard are executive producers on the tuner, titled Sharp Dressed Man, which is described as a satirical tale of a modern-day Robin Hood. The musical will feature ZZ Top's hit songs including "Legs," "La Grange," "Gimme All Your Lovin'" and "Cheap Sunglasses." The Vegas run is expected to premiere at a Caesars Entertainment venue in 2020.



Hadestown Tony Nominee Rachel Chavkin to Speak at TEDxBroadway

Rachel Chavkin, the multi-talented Hadestown director who recently received her second Tony nomination, has signed on to lend her voice to the 2019 edition of TEDxBroadway. The 8th annual event, titled What's the Best Broadway Can Be?, will be held at New World Stages on September 24. In addition to her work on Hadestown, Chavkin was Tony-nominated for her direction of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812. Her other directorial credits include The American Clock, Lempicka, Light Shining in Buckinghamshire, The Royale and Small Mouth Sounds. For more information on TEDxBroadway, click here.



Jagged Little Pill Choreographer Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui Wins Elliot Norton Award

Winners are here for the 2019 Elliot Norton Awards, honoring the best in Boston-area theater. Among the winners is Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui, who took home the Outstanding Choreography prize for the Broadway-bound Alanis Morissette musical Jagged Little Pill, which played its pre-Broadway run at American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, MA. Other Broadway-notable wins include the touring production of Hamilton, triumphing as Outstanding Visiting Musical Production, and Broadway alum Nicholas Christopher for his turn as George Washington in that Tony-winning hit. Tony nominee John Douglas Thompson, currently appearing on Broadway in King Lear, won the Norton Award as Outstanding Actor, Large Theater, for his performance in Man in the Ring at Huntington Theatre Company. Faye Dunaway, who will appear in the Huntington's pre-Broadway staging of Tea at Five, was the evening's guest of honor.



Alison Fraser & More Join Muny Cast of Cinderella

A magical cast of co-stars have been announced to take part in the Muny's summer staging of Cinderella. Tony nominee Marcia Milgrom Dodge will direct the previously announced production, set to run at the St. Louis outdoor theater from July 8-16. Newly announced principal cast members include two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser (Gypsy) as Madame, John Scherer (LoveMusik) as Sebastian, Stephanie Gibson (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Gabrielle, Jennifer Cody (Shrek) as Charlotte, Chad Burris (The Book of Merman) as Jean-Michel and Victor Ryan Robertson (The Phantom of the Opera) as Lord Pinkleton. They join the previously announced Mikaela Bennett (The Golden Apple) in the title role, Jason Gotay (Call Me Madam) as Prince Topher and Ashley Brown (Mary Poppins) as Marie. The production will be choreographed by Josh Walden and music-directed by Greg Anthony Rassen.



P.S. Here's a sneak peek at Laura Linney, Olympia Dukakis and Michael Park in Netflix's Tales of the City, launching on June 7.



