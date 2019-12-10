Sponsored
Matthew Amendt & Stephanie Berry Nab Title Roles in Classic Stage's Repertory Dracula & Frankenstein

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 10, 2019
Matthew Amendt & Stephanie Berry
(Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com | Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Off-Broadway's Classic Stage Company has announced full casting for its upcoming revivals of Bram Stoker's Dracula and Mary Shelley's Frankenstein. Dracula, adapted by Kate Hamill and directed by Sarna Lapine, will begin previews on January 14, 2020; Frankenstein, adapted by Tristan Bernays and directed by Timothy Douglas, will start performances on January 30. Both plays will open on February 17.

The Dracula cast will be headlined by Matthew Amendt (Bernardt/Hamlet) as Dracula, with Laura Baranik as Druscilla, Michael Crane as Jonathan Harker, Kelley Curran as Mina Harker, Jessica Frances Dukes as Doctor Van Helsing, Lori Laing as Marilla, Jamie Ann Romero as Lucy Westenra and Matthew Saldivar as Seward. They will be joined by the previously announced adaptor Hamill in the role of Renfield.

The two-person Frankenstein company will include Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Stephanie Berry (Sugar in Our Wounds) as Frankenstein/The Creature alongside Rob Morrison as The Chorus.

Rounding out the production's creative team will be John Doyle (scenic design), Toni-Leslie James (costume design, Frankenstein), Robert Perdziola (costume design, Dracula), Adam Honoré (lighting design) and Leon Rothenberg (sound design).

Classic Stage has scheduled six-show weekends, allowing audiences to see both plays in one day. Both productions will play in repertory through March 8, 2020.

View Comments

