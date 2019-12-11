Aimie Atkinson & Danny Mac to Star in London Premiere of Pretty Woman: The Musical

The London debut staging of Pretty Woman: The Musical has found its romantic leads. Aimie Atkinson and Danny Mac will star as Vivian and Edward in the previously announced West End transfer, set to begin its run on February 13, 2020 at the Piccadilly Theatre.

Atkinson was nominated for an Olivier Award for her turn as Katherine Howard in the original West End cast of the hit musical Six. Her other roles include Daniela in In the Heights, Serena in Legally Blonde, Chloe in Never Forget—The Take That Musical and Luisa in Zorro The Musical.

Mac can currently be seen as Bob Wallace in the West End's White Christmas. His other theater roles also include Joe Gillis in Sunset Boulevard, Nino in Amelie, Gabey in On the Town, in addition to turns in Wicked and Legally Blonde. Mac also made a memorable appearance on BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing.

Written by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton, the new musical based on the 1990 film features an original score by Bryan Adams, direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell and music direction by Will Van Dyke.