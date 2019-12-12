In the Heights Movie Releases First Trailer, and We're Glued to Our Screens

The first trailer for the highly anticipated screen adaptation of In the Heights was released on December 12. Still six months from the film's June 2020 premiere, the trailer is a first look at the movie for eager fans curious about how the studio will transfer Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony-winning Best Musical of life in Washington Heights to the big screen. Directed by Jon M. Chu with a screenplay by the show's Tony-nominated book writer Quiara Alegría Hudes, the film stars Hamilton alum Anthony Ramos as Usnavi, the musical's original Tony-nommed Abuela Claudia Olga Merediz, two-time Tony nominee Daphne Rubin-Vega as Daniela, Tony nominee Corey Hawkins as Benny, Melissa Barrera as Vanessa, Leslie Grace as Nina, Gregory Diaz IV as Sonny and Miranda himself as the Piragua Guy. Watch the trailer below!