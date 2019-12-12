Watch Ed Harris Tell Stephen Colbert About Getting Cast as Atticus Finch & Overcoming His Nerves

Ed Harris was asked to play Atticus Finch, replacing Jeff Daniels in Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill A Mockingbird, in a phone message by producer Scott Rudin, the actor told Stephen Colbert in his December 12 appearance on The Late Show. The Tony- and Academy Award-nominated actor, who stepped into the role on November 5, remembered the immediate burden of tackling a character who Gregory Peck famously embodied in the book’s 1962 film adaptation. Watch Harris talk with Stephen Colbert about overcoming his nerves and bringing Atticus Finch to life on stage.