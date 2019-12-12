Sponsored
Ed Harris & Stephen Colbert
Watch Ed Harris Tell Stephen Colbert About Getting Cast as Atticus Finch & Overcoming His Nerves

by Michael Appler • Dec 12, 2019

Ed Harris was asked to play Atticus Finch, replacing Jeff Daniels in Aaron Sorkin’s To Kill A Mockingbird, in a phone message by producer Scott Rudin, the actor told Stephen Colbert in his December 12 appearance on The Late Show. The Tony- and Academy Award-nominated actor, who stepped into the role on November 5, remembered the immediate burden of tackling a character who Gregory Peck famously embodied in the book’s 1962 film adaptation. Watch Harris talk with Stephen Colbert about overcoming his nerves and bringing Atticus Finch to life on stage.

To Kill a Mockingbird

Harper Lee's classic novel arrives on Broadway, adapted by Aaron Sorkin.
