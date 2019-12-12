Sponsored
Meet James Cromwell, Jane Alexander, Ashley Park & the Cast of Grand Horizons

by Diep Tran • Dec 12, 2019
"Grand Horizons" stars Ashley Park, Ben McKenzie, Jane Alexander, James Cromwell, Michael Urie, Maulik Pancholy and Priscilla Lopez
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

The cast of Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl met the press on December 11. The play follows a longtime married couple, played by Tony Award winner Jane Alexander and Oscar nominee and Emmy winner James Cromwell, whose family is thrown into turmoil when Alexander's character Nancy wants a divorce. The cast also includes Priscilla Lopez, Ben McKenzie, Maulik Pancholy, Tony nominee Ashley Park and Michael Urie. Directed by Leigh Silverman, the Second Stage production begins performances at the Helen Hayes Theatre on December 23. View more photos below, and then go see Wohl's first Broadway play. 

Jane Alexander and James Cromwell
Ben McKenzie and Ashley Park
Priscilla Lopez

Grand Horizons

Second Stage presents Bess Wohl's Broadway-debut drama.
