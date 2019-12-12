Meet James Cromwell, Jane Alexander, Ashley Park & the Cast of Grand Horizons

The cast of Grand Horizons by Bess Wohl met the press on December 11. The play follows a longtime married couple, played by Tony Award winner Jane Alexander and Oscar nominee and Emmy winner James Cromwell, whose family is thrown into turmoil when Alexander's character Nancy wants a divorce. The cast also includes Priscilla Lopez, Ben McKenzie, Maulik Pancholy, Tony nominee Ashley Park and Michael Urie. Directed by Leigh Silverman, the Second Stage production begins performances at the Helen Hayes Theatre on December 23. View more photos below, and then go see Wohl's first Broadway play.

Jane Alexander and James Cromwell

Ben McKenzie and Ashley Park