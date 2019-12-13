Sponsored
Beth Malone in 'The Unsinkable Molly Brown' at The Muny
Casting Complete for Off-Broadway's Unsinkable Molly Brown Starring Beth Malone

by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 13, 2019

Full casting is here for the upcoming off-Broadway staging of Richard Morris and Meredith Willson's 1960 musical The Unsinkable Molly Brown. The previously announced revival, featuring a revised book and new lyrics by Tony nominee Dick Scanlan, will run from February 7 through March 22, 2020 at Abrons Arts Center. Three-time Tony winner Kathleen Marshall will direct the production of off-Broadway's Transport Group.

Newly announced principal cast members include David Aron Damane (The Book of Mormon) as JJ, Whitney Bashor (The Bridges of Madison County) as Julia, Omar Lopez-Cepero (On Your Feet!) as Vincenzo, Alex Gibson (SpongeBob SquarePants) as Erich and Paolo Montalban (The King and I) as Arthur.

Rounding out the company are Kaitlyn Davidson, Tyrone Davis Jr., Gregg Goodbrod, Michael Halling, Karl Josef Ko, Nikka Graff Lanzarone, Kate Marilley, Shina Ann Morris, Keven Quillon and Coco Smith.

They join the previously announced Tony nominee Beth Malone in the title role.

The musical follows Margaret "Molly" Brown, whose rags-to-riches journey from the silver mines of Colorado to the heights of high society culminates in a fateful voyage on the Titanic.

The production will feature music direction by Joey Chancey, with scenic design by Brett Banakis, costume design by Sky Switser and Paul Tazewell, lighting design is by Peter Kaczorowski and sound design is by Walter Trarbach.

