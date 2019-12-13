In the Still of the Night, Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter Opened on Broadway

Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter, the Tony nominee’s multi-media stage show honoring one of the greatest composers of the American theater, had its opening night at the Nederlander Theatre on December 12. Conceived and directed by Connick, the legendary crooner puts his dreamy spin on some of Porter's classic songs, like "Anything Goes," "You Do Something To Me" and "So In Love." Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter also features the work of set designers Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection designer Caite Hevner and lighting designer Ken Billington. See photos from inside the swanky opening night celebration.

Harry Connick Jr. on the opening night red carpet.

Kristen Chenoweth was all smiles before the show.