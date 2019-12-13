Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Harry Connick Jr. at the opening night of "Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter"
(Photos by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

In the Still of the Night, Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter Opened on Broadway

Photo Op
by Michael Appler • Dec 13, 2019

Harry Connick Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter, the Tony nominee’s multi-media stage show honoring one of the greatest composers of the American theater, had its opening night at the Nederlander Theatre on December 12. Conceived and directed by Connick, the legendary crooner puts his dreamy spin on some of Porter's classic songs, like "Anything Goes," "You Do Something To Me" and "So In Love." Harry Connick, Jr.—A Celebration of Cole Porter also features the work of set designers Beowulf Boritt and Alexis Distler, projection designer Caite Hevner and lighting designer Ken Billington. See photos from inside the swanky opening night celebration.  

Harry Connick Jr. on the opening night red carpet.
Kristen Chenoweth was all smiles before the show.
Jessie Mueller poses with her guest outside the Nederlander Theatre.
View the Full Gallery Here

Harry Connick Jr. — A Celebration of Cole Porter

Harry Connick Jr. returns to Broadway to celebrate Cole Porter.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. In the Heights Movie Releases First Trailer, and We're Glued to Our Screens
  2. Who Will Be the 2019 Broadway.com Star of the Year? Vote Now!
  3. Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman Will Attend Harvard University in Fall 2020
  4. See the Cast of Jagged Little Pill Perform Alanis Morissette's 'You Learn'
  5. We Partied With the In the Heights Cast and Learned New Details About the Upcoming Movie

Star Files

Harry Connick Jr.
Back to Top
Newsletters