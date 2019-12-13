Theo James & Jonathan Slinger Complete Prinicipal Cast of West End's City of Angels

Hollywood actor Theo James and stage star Jonathan Slinger have signed on to appear in the upcoming West End revival of City of Angels. The previously announced production, which began in 2014 at London's Donmar Warehouse, will move to the Garrick Theatre starting on March 5, 2020.

Jonathan Slinger

James, who will play Stone, is best known for playing Four in the films Divergent, Insurgent and Allegiant. Slinger, who will take on the dual roles of Buddy/Irwin, is celebrated for various turns with the Royal Shakespeare Company.

James and Slinger join a previously announced principal cast that includes Vanessa Williams as Carla/Alaura, Rosalie Craig as Gabby/Bobbi, Hadley Fraser as Stine, Rebecca Trehearn as Donna/Oolie and Nicola Roberts as Avril/Mallory.

Featuring music by Cy Coleman, lyrics by David Zippel and a book by Larry Gelbart, City of Angels alternates between the story of a mystery writer who hopes to break into the movies and the suave 1940s detective he created.

Rounding out the revival cast will be Marc Elliott as Panchos/Munoz, Nick Cavaliere as Sonny, Adam Fogarty as Big Six, Mark Penfold as Luther Kingsley, Rob Houchen as Jimmy/Dr. Mandril and Joshua St. Clair as Peter Kingsley. Completing the company are Cindy Bellot, Sadie-Jean Shirley, Manuel Pacific and Ryan Reid.

Director Josie Rourke will reunite the creative team from the Donmar engagement, which includes choregrapher Stephen Mear and designer Robert Jones.