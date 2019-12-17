Alanis Morissette to Perform with Cast of Jagged Little Pill on Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

Grammy-winning songwriter Alanis Morissette will take to the small screen this New Year's Eve with the company of the new Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill. The stars will perform a number in Times Square in front of an audience of more than one million people, appearing live on ABC's Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

Jagged Little Pill, based on and featuring songs from Morissette's seminal album of the same name, tells an original story about a family grappling with uncomfortable truths about urgent issues deeply affecting our world today. The musical began previews on November 3 and officially opened on December 5 at the Broadhurst Theatre.

Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest will begin its on-air countdown at 8:00pm ET on ABC. As previously announced, Tony and Emmy winner Billy Porter will host the Central time zone airing of the broadcast.