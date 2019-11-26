Billy Porter to Host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve Broadcast from New Orleans

Billy Porter is helping to ring in the new year! The Tony and Emmy winner has signed on to host the New Orleans broadcast of Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve on ABC. Porter will emcee the event from the Central time zone, with Ryan Seacrest and Lucy Hale leading the annual program from Times Square, and singer Ciara hosting from Los Angeles.



Porter is a Tony winner for his turn as Lola in Kinky Boots and a recent Emmy winner for his performance as Pray Tell on Pose. This week, he'll be singing out at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade alongside Idina Menzel, Lea Michele and a host of stars from current Broadway musicals. He was recently announced to play the Fairy Godmother in a new movie musical adaptation of Cinderella.



Dick Clark’s New Year's Rockin' Eve will begin its on-air countdown at 8:00pm ET on ABC.