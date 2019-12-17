Chad Burris Joins Frozen as Olaf for Limited Run

The Tony-nominated musical Frozen welcomes Chad Burris in the role of Olaf beginning on December 17. Burris temporarily replaces Ryann Redmond, who has exited the production for a two-month medical leave; she is expected to return on February 18, 2020.

Frozen marks Burris' Broadway debut. Recently seen in the world premiere musical Almost Famous at San Diego's Old Globe, he also appeared on the national tour of The Book of Mormon. He is the creator of the webseries City Boyz.

Based on Disney's Oscar-winning film, Frozen centers on two sisters who are pulled apart by a mysterious secret. As one of them, Elsa, struggles to find her voice and harness her powers within, the other, Anna, embarks on an epic adventure to bring her family together once and for all.

Frozen features a book by the film's screenwriter and co-director Jennifer Lee, a score by the movie's Oscar-winning music makers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and choreography by Tony winner Rob Ashford. Tony winner Michael Grandage is the show's director.