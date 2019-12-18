Norm Lewis & Faith Prince to Star in 42nd Street at Lyric Opera of Chicago

Stage veterans Norm Lewis and Faith Prince have signed on to headline a Chicago staging of the Tony-winning Harry Warren and Al Dubin musical 42nd Street. Tony nominee Stephen Mear will direct and choreograph the production, a transfer from Paris' Théâtre du Chátelet, scheduled to run from May 29 through June 21, 2020 at Lyric Opera House in the Windy City.

Lewis, who will play Julian Marsh, is a Tony nominee for his turn in The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess. His Broadway credits also include Once on This Island, Les Misérables, Side Show, Tommy, Miss Saigon and The Phantom of the Opera.

Prince, who will play Dorothy Brock, won a Tony Award for her turn in Guys and Dolls. She was also Tony-nominated for A Catered Affair, Bells Are Ringing and Jerome Robbins' Broadway, with additional credits including Disaster!, Noises Off and Nick & Nora.

Lyric Opera's 42nd Street will feature scenic and costume design by Peter McKintosh, lighting design by Chris Davey and sound design by Mark Grey.

Additional casting will be announced at a later date.