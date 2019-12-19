Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Casting Complete for First New York Staging of Blues for an Alabama Sky

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Dec 19, 2019
Alfie Fuller
(Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Full casting has been announced for Keen Company's upcoming mounting of Pearl Cleage's 1995 drama Blues for an Alabama Sky. The previously announced off-Broadway production, marking the play's New York premiere, will begin previews on February 4, 2020 and officially open on February 18 at midtown's Theatre Row. LA Williams will direct.

The cast will include Alfie Fuller (BLKS), Prema Cruz (Preacher), John-Andrew Morrision (A Strange Loop), Khiry Walker (Much Ado About Nothing) and Sheldon Woodley (Carried from Jericho).

Blues for an Alabama Sky tells a timely story of four friends whose lives and passions collide when an innocent newcomer from Alabama arrives in Harlem during the summer of 1930.

The production will feature scenic design by You-Shin Chen, costume design by Asa Benally, lighting design by Oona Curley and sound design/original music by Lindsay Jones.

Blues for an Alabama Sky will play a limited engagement through March 14, 2020.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Audra McDonald & Brian Stokes Mitchell to Reunite for Ragtime Benefit Concert Dedicated to Marin Mazzie
  2. Watch Cats Star Jennifer Hudson Belt Out 'Memory' on The Voice's Live Finale
  3. Matt Rodin to Star in Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
  4. John Legend & Chrissy Teigen Anointed Arendelle Royalty While Checking Out Disney's Frozen Tour
  5. To Kill a Mockingbird to Play Free Performance for Public School Students at Madison Square Garden
Back to Top
Newsletters