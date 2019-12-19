Casting Complete for First New York Staging of Blues for an Alabama Sky

Full casting has been announced for Keen Company's upcoming mounting of Pearl Cleage's 1995 drama Blues for an Alabama Sky. The previously announced off-Broadway production, marking the play's New York premiere, will begin previews on February 4, 2020 and officially open on February 18 at midtown's Theatre Row. LA Williams will direct.

The cast will include Alfie Fuller (BLKS), Prema Cruz (Preacher), John-Andrew Morrision (A Strange Loop), Khiry Walker (Much Ado About Nothing) and Sheldon Woodley (Carried from Jericho).

Blues for an Alabama Sky tells a timely story of four friends whose lives and passions collide when an innocent newcomer from Alabama arrives in Harlem during the summer of 1930.

The production will feature scenic design by You-Shin Chen, costume design by Asa Benally, lighting design by Oona Curley and sound design/original music by Lindsay Jones.

Blues for an Alabama Sky will play a limited engagement through March 14, 2020.