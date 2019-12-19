Odds & Ends: Carla Gugino Sets New York Stage Return in Anatomy of a Suicide & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Carla Gugino Sets New York Stage Return in Anatomy of a Suicide

Stage-and-screen star Carla Gugino (Jett, The Road to Mecca) has signed on to headline the upcoming U.S. premiere staging of Alice Birch's drama Anatomy of a Suicide. The off-Broadway production, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, will begin previews on February 1, 2020 and officially open on February 18 at the Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater. An exploration of mothers and daughters, Anatomy of a Suicide centers on three generations of women whose lives play out simultaneously. Joining Gugino in the cast will be Celeste Arias, Jason Babinsky, Gabby Beans, Ava Briglia, Julian Elijah Martinez, Jo Mei, Vince Nappo and Miriam Silverman. Antaomy of a Suicide is scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 15, 2020.

Four-Time Tony Winner Peter Larkin, Scenic Designer of Peter Pan & More, Dies at 93

Peter Larkin, a celebrated scenic designer whose five-decade career on Broadway earned him acclaim and four Tony Awards, died recently following a brief illness, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 93. Larkin won Tony Awards in 1954 for Ondine and The Teahouse of the August Moon and in 1956 for No Time for Sergeants and Inherit the Wind. He was later Tony-nominated for his designs of Miss Isobel (1958), Compulsion (1958), Good as Gold (1958), Greenwillow (1960) and The Rink (1984). His most known credit is the scenic design for the original Broadway production of Peter Pan (1954) starring Mary Martin. Larkin's film design credits include Tootsie (1982), Three Men and a Baby (1987) and Get Shorty (2017).

Lora Lee Gayer to Star in Musical Adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma

Broadway alum Lora Lee Gayer (Holiday Inn, Follies) has been cast in the title role of Emma, a new musical based on Jane Austen's beloved novel. Barbara Gaines will direct the production of Chicago Shakespeare Theater, set to run from January 28 through March 15, 2020 in the intimate Courtyard Theater. Featuring a book, music and lyrics by Tony nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre), Emma centers on one of literature's most fiercely independent heroines. Joining Gayer in the cast will be Brad Standley as Mr. Knightley, Larry Yando as Mr. Woodhouse, Devin DeSantis as Frank Churchill, Erica Stephan as Jane Fairfax, Michael Milligan as Mr. Weston, Kelli Harrington as Mrs. Weston, Dennis William Grimes as Mr. Elton, Bri Sudia as Mrs. Elton, Ian Geers as Mr. Robert Martin, Marya Grandy as Miss Bates and Brandy Cheyenne Miller as Elizabeth Martin, with ensemble member Emily Goldberg.

P.S. See Seared stars Raúl Esparza and Krysta Rodriguez lend their voices to a holiday sing-along!