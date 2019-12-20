Emilia Clarke to Make West End Debut in New Staging of The Seagull

Emilia Clarke is headed across the pond for a new stage turn. The Emmy-nominated Game of Thrones star who made her Broadway debut in Breakfast at Tiffany's will take her first West End bow next year as Nina in a new mounting of The Seagull. Jamie Lloyd, whose new production of Betrayal just wrapped its Broadway run, will direct the Chekhov classic, featuring a new adaptation by Anya Reiss. Previews will begin on June 10, 2020 ahead of an opening night set for June 18 at the Playhouse Theatre.

"I am over the moon to be playing Nina in Jamie Lloyd's interpretation of The Seagull," said Clarke. "I've long been a fan of the singular vision he brings to each of his masterful productions and the way he approaches classical texts. We are so lucky to be working with Anya's brilliant adaptation, as she brings a light touch of modernity to this beautifully crafted play. I cannot wait to get stuck in with these two visionaries."

Clarke first took the stage as Holly Golightly in a 2013 stage adaptation of Breakfast at Tiffany's at Broadway's Cort Theatre. From 2011-2019, she starred as Daenerys Targaryen in the TV series Game of Thrones, earning four Emmy nominations for her performance. Clarke's film credits include Spike Island, Dom Hemingway, Terminator: Genisys, Me Before You and Last Christmas.

Additional casting for The Seagull will be announced at a later date. The production is scheduled to play a limited engagement through September 5, 2020.