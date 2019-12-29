Here's What Broadway.com Staffers Are Looking Forward To in 2020

This year, one of our staffers saw almost 200 shows. How many did you see? The great thing about a new year is you can start fresh and make memories with new productions. And the Broadway.com staff is here to help. From a Sarah Silverman musical, to the queens of Six, to the legendary Patti LuPone, here are some shows (and one movie) we’re particularly excited for in 2020. Give it a read, and be sure to mark your calendars!

February 4: Cambodian Rock Band Begins Off-Broadway

Cambodian Rock Band at La Jolla Playhouse. (Photo: Jim Carmody)

Features Editor Diep Tran

"A musical about the Khmer Rouge might sound like a bummer, but I’ve read Lauren Yee’s script and listened to the music and Cambodian Rock Band is a joyful exploration of the power of songs to heal trauma. Courtney Reed will play a young woman trying to learn more about her father's (played by Joe Ngo) past. Featuring the music of Dengue Fever, I look forward to seeing if the show on stage will match what I have in my head."

February 7: Girl From the North Country Begins on Broadway

Jeannette Bayardelle and the company of Girl From the North Country at the Public Theater.

(Photo: Joan Marcus)

National Editor Ryan Lee Gilbert

"I became an instant fan of Conor McPherson when I saw his play The Night Alive, and I’ve been eagerly anticipating his next big project. That moment has arrived with Girl from the North Country, set during the Great Depression, about a family who runs a guesthouse. McPherson's talent for rich world and character-building paired with Bob Dylan's consummate songbook sounds like a dream come true."

February 13: Six Begins on Broadway

Six at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. (Photo: Liz Lauren)

Content Producer Caitlin Moynihan

"I have loved Six since I heard the first beat of the London cast album. Composer Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss brings Henry VIII and his wives into the 21st century using catchy pop tunes and six fabulous women belting into microphones for 80 minutes straight. This is my dream musical cocktail all in one."

March 2: Company Begins on Broadway

Patti LuPone in Company on the West End. (Photo: Brinkhoff Mogenburg)

Managing Editor Beth Stevens

"While the concept of a woman getting older and feeling judged by her married friends is intriguing, I’m psyched for Marianne Elliott’s gender-swapped revival of Stephen Sondheim' and George Furth's Company because I’ll get to experience ultimate diva Patti LuPone performing the show-stopping 'Ladies Who Lunch.' Yes, I plan to rise (to my feet)!"

March 9: Mrs. Doubtfire Begins on Broadway

Rob McClure and the cast of Mrs. Doubtfire at 5th Avenue Theatre. (Photo: Tracy Martin)

Site Producer Joanne Villani

"As a child of the ’90s, Mrs. Doubtfire has long been one of my favorite movies, about a man who pretends to be a nanny to spend more time with his children. I’m looking forward to seeing what the hilarious Something Rotten! team (Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick) has up their sleeves. I can’t wait to see Rob McClure, one of the funniest and most versatile actors working, put his own stamp onto the role originally played by Robin Williams."

April 2: Take Me Out Begins on Broadway

Take Me Out stars Patrick J. Adams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Wiliams

News Editor Andy Lefkowitz

"When I first saw Take Me Out in 2003, I was enamored by Richard Greenberg’s representation of homosexuality in sports, as told through the eyes of Darren Lemming, a Major League baseball player who comes out of the closet. While the show features the great Jesse Tyler Ferguson, I'm particularly excited to see Jesse Williams make his Broadway debut as Darren, a.k.a. the role that launched Daniel Sunjata's career."

April 25: The Bedwetter Begins Off-Broadway

Sarah Silverman (Photo: Robyn von Swank)

Creative Manager Heidi Rubin

"I love Sarah Silverman. Her writing always makes a point of saying: you’re not living if you can’t laugh at yourself. Now her memoir about growing up, and wetting the bed until the age of 16, is being adapted into a musical. Will I be able to laugh at some of life’s most difficult moments? In the hands of Silverman and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend songwriter Adam Schlesinger, I can’t wait to try."

May 12: Confederates Begins Off-Broadway

Dominique Morisseau (Photo: Caitlin McNaney for Broadway.com)

Site Producer Ryan Carmichael

"The combination of Tony nominee Dominique Morisseau’s distinctive, poetic voice, plus an intriguing time-leaping premise (it’s about two black women living over a century apart) has me amped. Having been a fan of her Detroit trilogy, I’m excited to see what thought-provoking tightrope walk Morisseau will pull off in Confederates."

June 16: In the Heights Opens in Movie Theaters

(Photo: Macall Polay)

Editor-in-Chief Paul Wontorek

"Summer can’t come soon enough for this super-fan of In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ tuneful, heartfelt Broadway hit. The story of a tight-knit Latinx community is a natural fit for the big screen, and director Jon M. Chu’s film looks ready to dazzle with new energy and vision. I’m especially thrilled for Olga Merediz, who is recreating her original stage role of Abuela Claudia for the film and taking her well-worn housecoat all the way to Hollywood."

July 6: MJ Begins on Broadway

Ephraim Sykes (Photo: Little Fang)

Content Producer Lindsey Sullivan

"I know what you’re thinking; the life and legacy of the King of Pop has been (rightfully) scrutinized recently. That is why I am intrigued to see MJ and how Tony nominee Lynn Nottage and Tony winner Christopher Wheeldon tackles Michael Jackson’s life. Plus, as an Ephraim Sykes stan, you best believe I won’t miss that triple threat’s rendition of 'Thriller'!"

September 9: The Music Man Begins on Broadway

Sutton Foster & Hugh Jackman (Photos: Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Editorial Assistant Michael Appler

"Meredith Willson's joyful musical about a grifter who falls in love with a librarian is coming back to Broadway. What's the most exciting part? To me, it's Sutton Foster. No shade to her co-star Hugh Jackman, but I’ve been waiting to see the two-time Tony winner back on Broadway since Violet. And since it reunites the Hello, Dolly! creative team, including Tony-winning director Jerry Zaks, I’m expecting greatness."