Not Your Imagination: Watch the Stars of Ain't Too Proud Perform 'My Girl' on the Subway

Watch It
by Michael Appler • Dec 20, 2019

The Temptations have marshaled 37 singles to Billboard's Top 40 list, so it’s no surprise that a lucky group of commuters were on cloud nine when the cast of Ain’t Too ProudThe Life and Times of The Temptations took to the subway for an impromptu rendition of "My Girl." The hit song, which celebrates its 55th anniversary tomorrow, was the group's first number-one single in the U.S., and it's one of many fan favorites that score Ain't Too Proud, the Broadway jukebox musical about the beloved Motown group. Watch stars Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jelani Remy and Ephraim Sykes runnin' away below.

