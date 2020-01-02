Pearl Sun to Fill In for Emily Walton in Come From Away on Broadway

Pearl Sun, a current standby in the Broadway hit Come From Away, will take over the role of Janice in the musical for a limited run from January 7 through March 29. Sun will step in for Emily Walton while she leads the cast of the new off-Broadway musical Darling Grenadine.

In addition to Come From Away, Sun has appeared on Broadway in Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and If/Then. Her off-Broadway credits include The Seven, An Oak Tree, Walmartopia and Happiness.

Come From Away tells the true story of 7,000 stranded passengers on September 11, 2001, and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. The show features a book, music and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, direction by 2017 Tony winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Kelly Devine and music supervision by Ian Eisendrath.