Watch the Broadway Inspirational Voices' Revolutionary Rendition of 'The Room Where It Happens' from Hamilton

We wish we'd been in this room! Luckily, theater fans can see the incredibly talented vocal stylings of the Broadway Inspirational Voices in a brand new video where they take on the Hamilton show-stopper "The Room Where It Happens." Don't get us wrong—we've listened to Tony winner and former vlogger Leslie Odom Jr.'s take on repeat. But this slow jam rendition, arranged by the Inspirational Voices' founder and 2019 Tony Honoree For Excellence in Theatre Michael McElroy, is downright revolutionary. Check it out below, and watch Tony nominee Daniel Breaker knock the number out of the park on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.



