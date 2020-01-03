Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Watch the Broadway Inspirational Voices' Revolutionary Rendition of 'The Room Where It Happens' from Hamilton

Watch It
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jan 3, 2020

We wish we'd been in this room! Luckily, theater fans can see the incredibly talented vocal stylings of the Broadway Inspirational Voices in a brand new video where they take on the Hamilton show-stopper "The Room Where It Happens." Don't get us wrong—we've listened to Tony winner and former vlogger Leslie Odom Jr.'s take on repeat. But this slow jam rendition, arranged by the Inspirational Voices' founder and 2019 Tony Honoree For Excellence in Theatre Michael McElroy, is downright revolutionary. Check it out below, and watch Tony nominee Daniel Breaker knock the number out of the park on Broadway at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

The Broadway Inspirational Voices

Hamilton

A fresh look at the era of the Founding Fathers.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Jake Gyllenhaal to Produce & Star in Movie Musical Adaptation of Fun Home
  2. Last Call for 11 (!) Broadway Shows Closing in January
  3. Play It Cool, Boy: Film Jet Russ Tamblyn Visits West Side Story to Meet New Broadway Cast
  4. Watch Alanis Morissette Join Jagged Little Pill's Lauren Patten for a Rockin' New Year's Eve Performance
  5. Batter Up! Get a First Look at Jesse Williams, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Patrick J. Adams in Take Me Out

Star Files

Daniel Breaker
Leslie Odom Jr.
Back to Top
Newsletters