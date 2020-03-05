Bob Dylan-Conor McPherson Musical Girl From the North Country Opens on Broadway

Girl From the North Country, a new musical written and directed by Tony-nominated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring the music of Bob Dylan, opens on March 5 at the Belasco Theatre. The show began previews on February 7.

Set in 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota, Girl From the North Country follows the trials of a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change. The ensemble cast includes Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Matthew Frederick Harris, Matt McGrath, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, John Schiappa, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chelsea Lee Williams, Mare Winningham, Jay O. Sanders, Austin Scott, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Chiara Trentalange and Bob Walton.

Girl From the North Country arrives on Broadway following runs at off-Broadway's Public Theater, in London's West End and at the Old Vic, where it made its world premiere in 2017.

In celebration of opening night, Broadway.com Resident Artist Justin "Squigs" Robertson sketched a portrait of the musical’s talented players introducing a powerful story to Broadway audiences.

About the Artist: With a desire to celebrate the magic of live theater and those who create it, and with a deep reverence for such touchstones as the work of Al Hirschfeld and the wall at Sardi’s, Squigs is happy and grateful to be among those carrying on the traditions where theater and caricature meet. He was born and raised in Oregon, lived in Los Angeles for quite a long time and now calls New York City his home.