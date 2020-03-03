Sponsored
Let Dot-Marie Jones Hit You With Her Best Shot in These New Rock of Ages Photos

First Look
by Diep Tran • Mar 3, 2020
Dot-Marie Jones
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)

Dot-Marie Jones has taken over the bar at Rock of Ages. The Glee star began her stint as Dennis Dupree on February 24, which has her singing a number of rock songs like "Can't Fight This Feeling" and "We Built This City." Dennis owns the bar that the show takes place in and he is trying to save it from demolition. Jones is the first woman to play the role and she will be in the show through April 19. Rock of Ages, with a book by Chris D'Arienzo, is currently playing an open off-Broadway run at New World Stages. It originally ran at the venue in 2008, after which it transferred to Broadway where it ran until 2015. See photos of Jones below and see her sing those hit songs in person at Rock of Ages.

