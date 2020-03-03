Odds & Ends: Jason Gotay Cast in HBO's Gossip Girl Reboot & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Jason Gotay Cast in HBO's Gossip Girl Reboot

Recent Evita star Jason Gotay, soon to appear off-Broadway in the new musical Between the Lines, has nabbed a role in HBO's upcoming update to the CW series Gossip Girl, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The 10-episode series will pick up a decade after the original, following "a new generation of New York private-school teens who are introduced to the social surveillance of Gossip Girl. The series will address just how much social media—and the landscape of New York itself—has changed in the intervening years." Details on Gotay's character are still under wraps.

The Courtroom Nabs Two-Time Tony Nominee Patrick Wilson for Upcoming Performance

Stage-and-screen star Patrick Wilson has signed on to take part in the next performance of Waterwell's The Courtroom, a re-enactment of deportation proceedings featuring text arranged from real court transcripts by Tony nominee Arian Moayed. The 7:00pm performance will take place at Symphony Space on March 9. A Tony nominee for his performances in The Full Monty and Oklahoma!, Wilson has been seen on-screen in The Phantom of the Opera and Angels in America, the latter of which earned him Golden Globe and Emmy nominations; he was also Golden Globe-nommed for Fargo. Joining Wilson for the Courtroom performance will be Tony winner Jayne Houdyshell, Happy Anderson, Michael Braun, Hanna Cheek, Michael Bryan French, Mick Hilgers, Linda Powell and Kristin Villanueva.

Broadway's Eric Petersen to Star Alongside Schitt's Creek's Annie Murphy in New AMC Series

Eric Petersen is headed to the small screen. The stage alum most recently seen on Broadway in Escape to Margaritaville will co-star in the new dark comedy TV series Kevin Can F*** Himself, according to Deadline. Peterson will appear alongside Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) in the series set to appear on AMC. Kevin Can F*** Himself probes into the secret life of a woman (Murphy) whose husband (Petersen) is a cable guy with no ambition. In addition to his standout stage turn in Escape to Margaritaville, Petersen has appeared on Broadway in School of Rock, Elf and Peter and the Starcatcher and on tour in Shrek The Musical and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.

Slave Play's Jeremy O. Harris Signs with HBO

Jeremy O. Harris, the trailblazing scribe who made his Broadway debut this past fall with Slave Play, has signed a two-year deal with HBO, according to Variety. The agreement will provide Harris with funds to develop a pilot based on his Yale graduate thesis in addition to continuing his work in the realm of theater. "Since first embarking on a theater career I've known that TV/film would most likely be the only space where I could build a livelihood for myself, like many other playwrights before me," said Harris in a statement. "Yet, I wanted to make sure that any company I worked with in that space recognized the importance of maintaining the delicate ecology of theater in these times. To know that HBO also believed in that vision gives me immense hope for the future of both industries."

Two-Time Tony Nominee Crista Moore Will Take the Boca Raton Stage in Chasing Jack

Broadway actress Crista Moore has been selected to headline a new play down south. The two-time Tony-nominated star of Big and Gypsy will appear as Ockerman in Chasing Jack, a play by John S. Anastasi arriving at The Willow Theatre in Boca Raton, FL this month. Peter J. Loewy will direct he production, slated to run from March 12-22. Chasing Jack follows Dr. Jack Chase (to be played by Galen Murphy Hoffman), a gifted heart surgeon with a serious gambling addiction. Through the lens of a malpractice lawsuit guided by his attorney (Moore), the play explores familial relationships, medical ethics and the potentially crippling effects of addiction. Rounding out the cast will be India H. Jarvis, Elana Valastro, David Sadaka, Rick Malone, Ben Prayz and Francis Allen.

P.S. Check out the trailer for the 25th anniversary staging of Riverdance, arriving in cinemas across the U.S. on March 15.



