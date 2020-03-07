Bank Drama! Broadway's The Lehman Trilogy Dives into Financial History

Following a sold-out New York premiere at Park Avenue Armory and an Olivier-nominated staging with London's National Theatre, Stefano Massini's new play The Lehman Trilogy moves to Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on March 7. Sam Mendes repeats his work as director for the main-stem production, slated to officially open on March 26.

Adapted by Ben Power, The Lehman Trilogy weaves through nearly two centuries of Lehman lineage, following the brothers Mayer, Emanuel and Henry Lehman from their 1844 arrival in New York City to the 2008 collapse of the financial firm bearing their name.

The Broadway production features Tony-nominated stage veterans Adam Godley, Ben Miles and Simon Russell Beale reprising their performances as Mayer, Emanuel and Henry Lehman, respectively, after having originated the roles off-Broadway and in the West End.

The production features scenic design by Es Devlin, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, lighting design by Jon Clark, video design by Luke Halls, music/sound design by Nick Powell, music direction by Candida Caldicot and movement by Polly Bennett.