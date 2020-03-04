See the Cast of the New Off-Broadway Play The Perplexed at Their Opening Night

The cast of The Perplexed were anything but confused on March 3; they were joyful. Richard Greenberg's new play had its opening night off-Broadway at Manhattan Theatre Club. The comedy is set during a wedding, where the bride and groom's families are feuding, throwing the celebration into jeopardy. The play stars Frank Wood, Margaret Colin, Ilana Levine, Patrick Breen, Tess Frazer, Anna Itty, Zane Pais, JD Taylor, Gregg Edelman and Eric William Morris. It's directed by Manhattan Theatre Club artistic director Lynne Meadow. The Perplexed runs until March 29. See photos from the opening night below.

Tess Frazer, Margaret Colin, Ilana Levine and Anna Itty