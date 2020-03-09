Sponsored
Hillary Clinton to Deliver Closing Keynote Address at Disney's 3rd Annual Women's Day on Broadway

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 9, 2020
Hillary Clinton
(Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Disney on Broadway has announced that Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton will deliver the closing keynote address at the upcoming Women's Day on Broadway celebration. The previously announced 3rd annual event, titled "The Decade Ahead and How Women Will Shape It," will be held on March 10 from 1:00pm-4:00pm at the New Amsterdam Theatre, home of the Broadway musical Aladdin.

A longtime fan of Broadway, Clinton has spent four decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, U.S. Senator and U.S. Secretary of State. In 2016, she made history by becoming the first woman nominated for president by a major U.S. political party. Clinton is the author of eight bestselling books, including her campaign memoir, What Happened, and The Book of Gutsy Women, penned with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

Clinton joins a previously announced lineup of Women's Day on Broadway participants that includes Mandy Gonzalez, Ali Stroker, Schele Williams, Elizabeth Stanley, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Renee Blinkwolt, Linda Cho, Elaine Davidson, Tracy Geltman, Lisa McNulty, Lucy Moss, Leslie Papa, Tali Pelman, Beth Williams and Sonya Tayeh, along with Broadway.com Features Editor Diep Tran and Broadway Profiles host Tamsen Fadal.

Following its launch in 2018, Women's Day on Broadway aims to engage attendees of all gender identities and expressions in a day of open and honest dialogue about gender equality in the theater industry and beyond, immersing participants and audience members in a series of conversations, inspiring each attendee to drive change and make an impact.

Women's Day on Broadway strives to be inclusive and intersectional, inviting professionals of all gender identities and expressions working in entertainment and those interested in the topic to attend the event free of charge.

To see the full program of panels and reserve a free general admission seat, click here.

