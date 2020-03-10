Geffen Playhouse Season to Include West Coast Bow of The Inheritance Plus Bryan Cranston's Directorial Debut

Matthew Lopez's The Inheritance may be concluding its Broadway run this weekend, but audiences will soon get the chance to experience the Olivier-winning two-part drama out west. The new play will take the stage of the Geffen Playhouse next winter as part of the Los Angeles theater's 2020-2021 season, marking its West Coast premiere. Also among the Geffen's lineup are three world premieres and a to-be-announced production directed by two-time Tony winner Bryan Cranston.

The Inheritance, a modern-day adaptation of E.M. Forster's novel Howards End, began in London and took home four Olivier Awards including Best New Play. The new drama, which offers a panoramic view of gay life in New York City today, will play the Geffen from January 12 through March 14, 2021. A director will be announced at a later time.

Bryan Cranson

(Photo by Emilio Madrid for Broadway.com)

Cranston, a Tony-winning actor of Network and All the Way and Emmy-winning star of Breaking Bad, will make his directorial debut at the Geffen with a production to be announced, set to run from June 22, 2021 through July 25, 2021.

Rounding of the Geffen season will be the world premiere musical A Wicked Soul in Cherry Hill (October 6-November 15, 2020) and the world premiere plays Soft Target (March 2-April 11, 2021) and Mindplay (May 4-June 13, 2021), along with the West Coast debut of The Engagement Party (November 10-December 13, 2020).

Casting and additional creative team for the Geffen's new season will be announced soon.