'Women Don't Have to Wait': Watch Sister Act Leading Lady Nicole Vanessa Ortiz Perform 'Fabulous, Baby!'

Audiences will be saying "hallelujah" when they experience Nicole Vanessa Ortiz's star power in the forthcoming Paper Mill Playhouse production of Sister Act, which is scheduled to run at the Millburn, New Jersey theater from April 1 to the 26. The beltress performed the confident number "Fabulous, Baby!" for Club Broadway.com and explained why taking on the role of Deloris Van Cartier, the sassy lounge-singer-turned nun immortalized in the 1992 film by Whoopi Goldberg and on Broadway by Patina Miller, feels so special. "I'm geeked out," she gushed. "It's such a full circle moment to play a character that defined my childhood. Deloris becomes empowered and self-involved. It's such a beautiful message."

Rocking a fierce leopard dress, Ortiz exuded fabulous for the number. "When I heard this song, what I liked about it was that it captured this idea that women don't have to wait for other people to help them pursue their dreams," Ortiz explained. "It's up to us to take action and take initiative. This song celebrates every woman's ability to get things done." What could be a better sentiment fresh off of International Women's Day?

Watch Ortiz perform "Fabulous, Baby!" below!