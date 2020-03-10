Tickets Are Now on Sale for New Musical Between the Lines Starring Arielle Jacobs

Tickets are now on sale for Between the Lines, a new musical based on the acclaimed novel by Jodi Picoult and her daughter Samantha van Leer, set to make its New York premiere at off-Broadway's Tony Kiser Theater this spring. Tony nominee Jeff Calhoun will direct the production, set to begin previews on April 21 and open on May 7.

Featuring a book by Timothy Allen McDonald and a score by Elyssa Samsel and Kate Anderson, Between the Lines centers on Delilah, an outsider in a new town and a new school who seeks comfort in the pages of her favorite book, where she feels heard and understood. But as the lines between fantasy and reality begin to blur, Delilah has to confront whether she alone has the power to rewrite her own story.

Heading the cast will be Arielle Jacobs as Delilah with Jason Gotay, Morgan Siobhan Green, Vicki Lewis, Will Burton, Jerusha Cavazos, Pierre Marais, John Rapson, Carrie St. Louis and Julia Murney completing the cast.

Between the Lines will feature choreography by Paul McGill, music direction by Daniel Green and orchestrations/arrangements by Greg Anthony Rassen, with scenic design by Tobin Ost, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Jason Lyons, sound design by Ken Travis and projection design by Daniel Brodie.