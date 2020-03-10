Romy and Michele The Musical to Hold Developmental Workshop in Anticipation of Off-Broadway Run

A pair of industry workshops of Romy and Michele The Musical will be held on March 18 in New York City. Cortney Wolfson and Stephanie Renee Wall, who starred as Romy and Michele during the show's 2017 world premiere at Seattle's 5th Avenue Theatre, will reprise their turns for the presentations.

Producer Stephen Soucy confirmed to Broadway.com that the musical, directed by Kristin Hanggi and choreographed by Peggy Hickey, is aiming to play an off-Broadway venue later this year with the hope to move to Broadway thereafter.

With a book by Robin Schiff and a score by Brandon Jay and Gwnedolyn Sanford, the musical based on the 1997 film follows Romy and Michele, two inseparable best friends whose relationship is put to the test when they invent fake careers to impress people at their 10-year high school reunion.

The workshop stagings will feature new songs, a series of book rewrites and an all-female band. Joining Wolfson and Wall in the cast will be Jordan Kai Burnett as Heather Mooney, Hannah Schuerman as Toby Walters and Tess Soltau as Christie Masters.