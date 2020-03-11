Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Veteran Broadway Actor Merwin Foard Dies at 59

Obit
by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 11, 2020
Merwin Foard
(Photo: Fernando Leon/Getty Images)

Merwin Foard, a multi-talented stage actor who accrued more than a dozen Broadway credits throughout his career, died on March 9 in his home state of North Carolina, according to a close friend. Foard was 59.

Foard made his Broadway debut in the ensemble of Show Boat (1983), later taking on roles in Mame (1983), Les Misérables (1987), Beauty and the Beast (1994), Jekyll & Hyde (1997), 1776 (1997), Kiss Me, Kate (1999), Oklahoma! (2002), Assassins (2004), La Cage aux Folles (2004), Sweeney Todd (2005), The Little Mermaid (2008), The Addams Family (2010) and Annie (2012).

Foard took Broadway's Show Boat and Les Misérables on the road, later also touring with a 2015 production of The Sound of Music. In addition, he was seen on the main-stem stage in the 2005 benefit Chidren and Art at the New Amsterdam Theatre.

He would return to that main-stem venue years later, from 2014 to 2015 serving as standby to the roles of Jafar and Sultan in Aladdin, which marked his final Broadway credit.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway League Issues Statement on Coronavirus: 'Productions Continue to Play as Scheduled'
  2. Broadway Grosses: Company Revival Plays to Sold-Out Houses in First Week
  3. Meet Euphegenia! See Rob McClure in the Mrs. Doubtfire Costume for the First Time
  4. Sabrina Carpenter & a Fetch New Group of Stars Join Mean Girls
  5. Rob McClure's Nanny State: How the Mrs. Doubtfire Star Balances Broadway Fame and His Philly Family
Back to Top
Newsletters