Joyah Love Spangler to Take Over as TV Boss Michael Scott in The Office! A Musical Parody

by Andy Lefkowitz • Mar 11, 2020
Joyah Love Spangler as Michael Scott
Stage alum Joyah Love Spangler will step into the role of Michael Scott in the off-Broadway comedy The Office! A Musical Parody on March 13. Spangler will replace original cast member Sarah Mackenzie Baron, who exited the production at The Theater Center on March 9.

Spangler has previously appeared on stage in Love, Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, The Bad Years, Fields of Gold and A Little Princess, with screen credits comprising Do You Dance Miss Parker and The Following.

Written by Tobly and Bob McSmith,, the musical based on the Emmy-winning series highlights a typical day at Scranton's third-largest paper company, Dunder Mifflin. For no logical reason, a documentary crew begins filming the lives of the employees in an immersive parody experience in which audiences "work" with all their favorite officemates.

The production is directed and choreographed by Donald Garverick, with music direction by Tegan Miller, scenic design by Josh Iacovelli, lighting design by Alex Stevens, costume design by Dustin Cross and sound design by Matthew Fischer.

