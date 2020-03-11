On That Day in Amsterdam Back on Track with Primary Stages; New Season Is Announced

Off-Broadway's Primary Stages has revealed an initial lineup of three productions for its 2020-2021 season. Included in the slate of shows is Clarence Coo's world premiere drama On That Day That in Amsterdam, which had been scheduled but later postponed during its prior season. Primary Stages has also announced a move back to its former home at 59E59 Theaters after several years of occupying the Cherry Lane Theatre.

Launching the new Primary Stages season will be Peerless (September-October 2020), a new dark comedy written by Jiehae Park and directed by Margot Bordelon. A twist on Shakespeare's Macbeth, the play is set in the cutthroat world of elite college admissions, centering on M and L, twin Asian-American siblings who have given up everything to get into school. When another classmate (who happens to be one-sixteenth Native American) secures what they feel is rightfully "their spot," the twins find themselves with only one option: murder.

Next up from Primary will be Karen Hartman's new drama Roz and Ray (November-December 2020). The play centers on a single father named Ray Leon and his hemophiliac sons who find hope when Dr. Roz Kagan's medical miracle offers them a chance at a normal life. Set during a devastating chapter in medical and queer history, Roz and Ray exposes the line between personal and professional as Dr. Roz wrestles with whether to follow her intuition and fight for what is right.

Closing out Primary Stages' new season will be Coo's On That Day That in Amsterdam (March-April 2021). Set on the morning after a one-night stand, the play follows a refugee from the Middle East who wakes up next to an American backpacker who is himself the son of immigrants. With only a day until the two young men must each leave Amsterdam, they set off on a romantic journey through the city.

Casting, additional creative team and one more production for Primary Stages' new season will be announced at a later date.