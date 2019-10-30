Sponsored
Primary Stages Postpones Clarence Coo's On That Day in Amsterdam

News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 30, 2019

Off-Broadway's Primary Stages has announced the postponement of the world premiere play On That Day in Amsterdam. The new work, written by Clarence Coo, was initially announced to begin previews on October 29 but was recently rescheduled to November 1 after a casting change.

A statement from Primary Stages reads, "Our mission, first and foremost, is to serve and support the people and the plays under our roof. It has become clear that our goal for On That Day in Amsterdam has not been met, and that as a result, the play's potential is not yet fully realized. While we do not take lightly the decision to postpone a production, it is essential that we regroup and reflect on how to best serve the artists and our mission moving forward, and for us to present Clarence Coo's play at a later date."

Kareem Fahmy was announced to direct the production, with a cast that included Andy Lucien, Abubakr Ali, Jeffrey Omura, Frankie J. Alvarez and Rocky Vega.

Broadway.com customers will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

Clarence Coo
(Photo provided by Matt Ross PR)
