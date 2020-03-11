Odds & Ends: Beetlejuice's Alex Brightman & Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Announce 2020 Drama League Nominees & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed recently.

Beetlejuice's Alex Brightman & Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Announce 2020 Drama League Nominees

Awards season is here, and two stars of one of Broadway's best musical comedies are helping to kick it off. Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, stars of the Tony-nominated smash Beetlejuice, have signed on to announce nominations of the 2020 Drama League Awards. The announcement will be made on April 16 at the legendary eatery Sardi's. The awards ceremony will be held at the Marriott Marquis Times Square on May 15. Mark your calendar.

Lilli Cooper, Colton Ryan & More to Appear on New Album from Karate Kid Composer Drew Gasparini

Drew Gasparini, the award-winning songwriter currently at work on a stage adaptation of The Karate Kid, will release an album of his song cycle We Aren't Kids Anymore on April 10. The cycle will be released for worldwide license by Concord Theatricals. We Aren't Kids Anymore explores the collision of artistic expression and the realities of growing up. The album will feature vocals from a slew of stage stars including Tony nominee Lilli Cooper, Colton Ryan, Nicholas Christopher, Raymond J. Lee and Bonnie Milligan. The release will be celebrated with two staged concerts at the downtown venue SubCulture on April 13 at 7:00pm and 9:30pm.

Ryan Scott Oliver & Lindsay Mendez to Present 50th Actor Therapy Concert This Weekend

Celebrated composer Ryan Scott Oliver and Tony-winning actress Lindsay Mendez will offer up the 50th session of their fan-favorite Actor Therapy concert series this weekend. The event will be held at Feinstein's/54 Below on March 14 at 11:30pm. Created in 2012 by Oliver and Mendez, Actor Therapy is a musical-theater training program for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book and expand their understanding of what it means to be a song interpreter and storyteller in NYC. Additional stars set to appear during the upcoming evening include Kirsten Wyatt, Kristin Yancy and Chris Stevens. The event will be hosted by Mathieu Whitman and musical-directed by Jason Wetzel.

Make Some Noise, New Show from North Country's Todd Almond, to Receive Spring Workshop

The new theatrical experience Make Some Noise: The Legend of Frankie Wilde will receive an industry presentation on April 6 in New York City. The invite-only performance will be held at off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre. Based on the 2004 cult film It's All Gone Pete Tong and featuring a book by Todd Almond (currently appearing as Elias Burke in Girl From the North Country), the show follows DJ Frankie Wilde, who loses his hearing and must learn to connect with music in a new way. Audiences will similarly share in Wilde's journey as they use their other senses beyond hearing to experience music. The workshop will be directed by Kevin Newbury. An off-Broadway staging is expected next season.