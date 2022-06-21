Tony-Winning Company, Starring Katrina Lenk & Patti LuPone, to Close on Broadway; National Tour Announced

Marianne Elliott's new staging of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's musical Company will play its final performance at Broadway's Jacobs Theatre on July 31. The revival, which was in previews at the time of the Broadway shutdown, officially opened on December 9. By the time of closing, the Tony-winning musical will have played 32 preview performances and 268 regular performances. It will embark on a North America tour for the 2023-24 season.



“It remains the honor of a lifetime to bring Stephen Sondheim and George Furth’s masterpiece to Broadway in Marianne Elliott’s Tony Award-winning reimagined production," said producer Chris Harper in a statement. "It is a testament to the dedication of everyone who works on the production that we have withstood all the challenges that Broadway has faced over the last two years to share this show with our amazing audiences. We have six more weeks of performances to celebrate our astonishing cast, orchestra, and crew at the Jacobs Theatre and we are delighted to be planning a touring production to bring Company to audiences across North America soon.”

Elliott's take on the Tony-winning 1970 musical follows Bobbie (Bobby in the original) upon her 35th birthday party as her friends begin to wonder why she isn't married, why she can't find the right man and why she hasn't settled down to start a family. The musical features iconic songs including "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Being Alive," "Side by Side" and "You Could Drive a Person Crazy."

The final cast is led by Tony winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie, Tony winner Patti LuPone (reprising her Olivier-winning turn) as Joanne, Tony winner Matt Doyle as Jamie, Etai Benson as Paul, three-time Tony nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, two-time Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Terence Archie as Larry, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Bobby Conte as PJ, Manu Narayan as Theo and Rashidra Scott as Susan.

The cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Britney Coleman, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions and Matt Wall.

Director Elliott headed the creative team that also included Liam Steel (choreography), Joel Fram (musical supervision), Bunny Christie (set and costume design), Neil Austin (lighting design), Ian Dickinson (sound design), David Cullen (orchestrations) and Sam Davis (dance arrangements).

The production received five 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival, Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Patti LuPone and Best Featured Actor in a Musical for Doyle.