Plaza Suite, Starring Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Sets New Broadway Dates

The Broadway revival of Neil Simon's 1968 comedy Plaza Suite has been postponed due to the Broadway shutdown caused by COVID-19. Real-life married couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker are still set to headline the production, originally scheduled to begin previews on March 13 and open on April 13, at the Hudson Theatre. The production will now begin performancea on March 19, 2021 and run through July 18, 2021 with an official opening night to be announced later.

“We remain deeply committed to bringing Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite to New York as promised and cannot wait to help welcome audiences back to our beloved Broadway,"Broderick and Parker said in a statement. "Until then, everybody please stay safe.”

John Benjamin Hickey is still on board as director of the production, which played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre in February.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.