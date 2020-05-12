Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards

Plaza Suite, Starring Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker, Sets New Broadway Dates

News
by Broadway.com Staff • May 12, 2020
Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick in the pre-Broadway run of "Plaza Suite" at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

The Broadway revival of Neil Simon's 1968 comedy Plaza Suite has been postponed due to the Broadway shutdown caused by COVID-19. Real-life married couple Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker are still set to headline the production, originally scheduled to begin previews on March 13 and open on April 13, at the Hudson Theatre. The production will now begin performancea on March 19, 2021 and run through July 18, 2021 with an official opening night to be announced later.

“We remain deeply committed to bringing Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite to New York as promised and cannot wait to help welcome audiences back to our beloved Broadway,"Broderick and Parker said in a statement. "Until then, everybody please stay safe.”

John Benjamin Hickey is still on board as director of the production, which played a sold-out pre-Broadway engagement at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre in February.

Broadway.com customers with tickets to canceled performances will be contacted with information on refunds or exchanges.

View Comments

Star Files

Matthew Broderick

John Benjamin Hickey

Sarah Jessica Parker

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hamilton Movie, Featuring Original Broadway Cast, Coming to Disney+ in July
  2. Watch Idina Menzel & Ben Platt Take on Aladdin's 'A Whole New World'
  3. Watch the Emotional Trailer for Ben Platt's Upcoming Concert Special on Netflix
Back to Top
Newsletters